Beach Investment Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Selz Capital Trimmed Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Position as Stock Value Were Volatile

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 161,367 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 112,885 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 274,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Oxford Lane Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 847,062 shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management Corporation reported 55,683 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 257,388 shares. Finemark Bankshares And Tru stated it has 266,623 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Company reported 106,285 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested in 2.48% or 30,158 shares. Cincinnati Casualty invested 7.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Cap Lc accumulated 31,065 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited holds 14.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 377,195 shares. Horrell Management has 2,510 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,087 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability Company holds 5,572 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strs Ohio invested in 5.90 million shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold OXLC shares while 7 reduced holdings.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $29,538 activity.