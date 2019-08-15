Beach Investment Management Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; As Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Value Rose, Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Position

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 1.28M shares traded or 25.72% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $118.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,748 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 4,347 shares. 64,300 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Proshare Advisors Lc reported 4,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Signaturefd Lc reported 80 shares stake. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 7,362 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 7,307 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 50,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 76,062 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 10,857 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Florida-based Provise Management Limited Company has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP invested in 2,402 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 144,070 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 31,065 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Reik And Communication Ltd Llc accumulated 14,536 shares. Palisade Mgmt Llc Nj owns 51,660 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 70,805 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Commercial Bank invested in 2.34% or 16,706 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The North Carolina-based First Personal Fin Services has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Falcon Edge Capital Lp has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 272,900 shares. Golub Gru Limited Liability holds 394,746 shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,858 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.