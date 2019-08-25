Beach Investment Management Holding in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Upped Its Position

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 229,385 shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 5,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 45,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 24,656 shares to 108,666 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 71,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,448 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 1.93% stake. Rockland Trust Company owns 1.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 100,584 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc owns 1,338 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Lc accumulated 3,439 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & reported 70,440 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel owns 1.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 315,313 shares. Telemus Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Covington Cap invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Duff Phelps holds 0.02% or 8,990 shares in its portfolio. 373,635 are owned by Raymond James Financial Ser. Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 91,415 shares stake.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Re-Reading The IMO 2020 Crude Tanker Tea Leaves – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bahrain LNG import terminal startup delayed to Q3, Teekay says – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares 36 Percent Increase in Common Unit Distribution and Secures New 3-Year Charter – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teekay Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Calls – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution and Reiterates 2019 Distribution Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.