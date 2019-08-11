Beach Investment Management Holding In Medtronic (MDT) Was Upped; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Its Holding

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 610 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet LP has invested 1.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Tru Na invested in 0.3% or 5,349 shares. 91,381 are owned by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Gotham Asset Llc owns 984 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H And accumulated 81,878 shares. Lifeplan Gp Inc reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability has 1.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Enterprise Financial Svcs invested in 0.03% or 493 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca reported 424 shares stake. Northstar Gru Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 990 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,349 shares to 248,369 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 822,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,820 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 985,652 shares. Novare Limited Liability Com reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.19% or 8,994 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 200 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 482,420 shares stake. Sprucegrove Mgmt reported 0.66% stake. Cannell Peter B & invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Putnam Invests, Massachusetts-based fund reported 795,177 shares. Opus Capital Grp Lc owns 6,615 shares. 54,087 were reported by Toth Fin Advisory Corp. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 1.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 3,420 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Plancorp Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 598,824 shares.