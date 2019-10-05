Beach Investment Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Lifted by $351,260; Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC)

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 78.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Meet the new team leading Facebook after the company’s biggest shakeup in history; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge academic claims to be `scapegoat’ in Facebook data scandal; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards; 15/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Made $1.37B in Net Purchases of Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – The traders reveal if they “liked” or “disliked” $FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act Facebook says it’s going to stop using data from third-party data providers like Experian and Acxiom

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) by 89.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The hedge fund held 11,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 156,481 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce: Board to Consist of 9 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 202,230 shares. Corvex Management LP reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.03% or 317,221 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 0.14% or 2.02 million shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,324 shares. Sns Fincl Group Limited accumulated 7,235 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 48,961 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com. Academy Cap Management Tx has 4.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 41,000 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2,552 shares. Pointstate LP holds 7,093 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bristol John W Inc New York has invested 2.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 6,292 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,080 shares to 46,802 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,799 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY).

