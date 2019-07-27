Beach Investment Management Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) Has Cut by $674,360; Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Barclays Plc Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 44.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 52,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,557 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 117,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 601,622 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorp holds 93,783 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 2.20 million shares. Forte Limited Liability Company Adv has 15,029 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 2.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lipe And Dalton owns 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 985,278 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Management has invested 1.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 37,074 are held by Arrow Financial. Aristotle Cap Limited Com holds 9.60 million shares. Eastern Bank has invested 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Savant Cap Llc invested in 29,095 shares. 8,023 are held by Sns Gp Lc. Haverford Svcs holds 1.78% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 106,093 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partners Partnership owns 1.49M shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Company accumulated 6,900 shares. Sei reported 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nicholas Inv Partners Ltd Partnership invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Voya Management invested in 0% or 42,412 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 1.54% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zebra Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Loomis Sayles Commerce Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.08 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oberweis Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 40,600 shares. Moreover, King Luther Corp has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 143,450 shares. 42,572 were reported by Raymond James And. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moody Financial Bank Division has 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10,621 shares to 20,464 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TSM) by 343,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ).