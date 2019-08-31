Beach Investment Management Holding In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Increased; Renaissance Technologies Maintains Holding in B2gold (BTG)

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 17.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.81M, up from 12.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 6.46M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 53,000 shares to 126,842 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,600 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.