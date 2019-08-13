Beach Investment Management Has Upped Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Holding by $1.42 Million; Navient (NAVI) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Upped Stake by $1.93 Million as Shares Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 799.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 175,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 197,156 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.62 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 23/05/2018 – First Data to Acquire Navient’s Student Loan Technology Platform; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA WILL BUY NAVIENT’S STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 21/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Navient Private Edu Ln Tr 2018-B Nts Prlm Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 164,441 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 43,917 shares to 40,873 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 347,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,447 shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

