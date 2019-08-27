Beach Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.39 Million; Lpl Financial Lowered Its Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $605,219

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 3.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team was in Newark, N.J. this week

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 3,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 65,870 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, down from 69,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 201,358 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 15,427 shares to 215,256 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr by 184,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Be Hit by Multiple Compression – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon a Prime Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 22, 2019.