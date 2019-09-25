Beach Investment Management Has Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Position By $301,600; Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Covered By 0 Bulls

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Bank Of America (BAC) stake by 34.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc acquired 10,400 shares as Bank Of America (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 40,960 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 30,560 last quarter. Bank Of America now has $269.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 65.05M shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Superior Energy Services has $700 highest and $0.3500 lowest target. $2.78’s average target is 1290.00% above currents $0.2 stock price. Superior Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $0.3500 target in Monday, September 23 report. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. See Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $1.0000 New Target: $0.3500 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $3.0000 New Target: $1.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $7.0000 1.5000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $5.0000 2.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 34.70% or $0.1063 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 13.75 million shares traded or 192.23% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.32 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

