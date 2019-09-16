Beach Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) by $912,340; Sol Capital Management Co Upped Its Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holding by $348,354 as Share Value Declined

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 2.81 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.41. About 645,807 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.77 million for 6.49 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $61.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10,400 shares to 40,960 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pggm Invs invested in 0.13% or 216,000 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 125,286 shares. 95,097 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Oppenheimer And Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 250,215 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 25,478 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.15% or 240,707 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Architects stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 496 shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 0.47% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 202,439 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Company holds 104,180 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 21,760 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 3,772 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Pr (XOP) by 42,150 shares to 74,787 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Kbw Bank Etf by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,784 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

