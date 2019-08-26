Beach Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co. (KO) Holding by $674,360 as Share Price Rose; Summit Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.69M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 1.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

