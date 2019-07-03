Beach Investment Management Has Trimmed Ameren (AEE) Holding by $989,150; Guardian Investment Management Cut Stake in Amgen (AMGN) as Valuation Declined

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $186.64. About 1.56M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 1.12M shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $205.72M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Much More Optimistic for Upside in Major Utilities in 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2049 – PR Newswire” published on November 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lenexa’s Tradewind Energy sells wind farm to Missouri utility – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 719,930 shares. Lsv Asset holds 1.48 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 5,257 are held by Bokf Na. Country Tru National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 426 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). C M Bidwell Associate Limited reported 1,335 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% or 8,256 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 94,745 shares. Us State Bank De reported 115,309 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 444 were reported by Interactive Fincl. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 14,302 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 14,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 2.87 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 28,546 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Management accumulated 15,637 shares. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 241,907 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Co accumulated 19,984 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 23,426 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,043 shares. 4,587 are held by Camarda Advisors Limited Company. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,591 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 7,275 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 249,795 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 871,304 are held by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs, Colorado-based fund reported 2,256 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe stated it has 5,390 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has 6,189 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,150 shares.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 13.00 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen withdraws European application for Remicade biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Drug Stock Scaling the Nasdaq on a Halo Lift – Schaeffers Research” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Amgen And The Institute For Protein Design (IPD) At University Of Washington Announce Unique Strategic Research Partnership – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Jun 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen/Allergan Get FDA Nod for Herceptin Biosimilar Kanjinti – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.