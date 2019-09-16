Beach Investment Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $351,260; Shares Rose; As Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Appleton Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 36,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,929 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 74,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 1.81M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 78.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $187.02. About 2.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 26/04/2018 – Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely; 11/05/2018 – Brexit group fined for breaking spending rules in EU vote; 22/03/2018 – British police remove cordons around Cambridge Analytica’s London HQ; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 09/03/2018 – WARNER MUSIC GROUP, FACEBOOK ANNOUNCE LICENSING PACTS; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.91 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,231 shares to 87,637 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,224 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.