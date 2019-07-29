Beach Investment Management Has Lowered Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake By $634,950; Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake By $854,307

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 2,540 shares with $634,000 value, down from 5,090 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $254.69. About 154,050 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 92.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 31,641 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock rose 23.14%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 2,459 shares with $68,000 value, down from 34,100 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 663,716 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68 million for 20.88 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management holds 177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Com invested 3.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Icon Advisers holds 0.15% or 5,961 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Albert D Mason reported 5,058 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 33,266 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 221,295 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,389 shares. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 307,743 shares. 13,123 are owned by Canal Insurance Company. Moreover, West Coast Fin Limited Company has 2.28% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 38,698 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc reported 454,713 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 130,568 shares. Dillon And Assoc has 7,287 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 44,780 shares to 142,160 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 1,320 shares and now owns 2,010 shares. Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was raised too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. Shares for $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 94,472 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14.18 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 12,400 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 9,410 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 86,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 6.98 million were reported by Ameriprise Financial. Bell Natl Bank reported 67,096 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund holds 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 9,655 shares. 353,420 were reported by Counselors Inc. Springowl Assocs Ltd holds 1.12% or 30,000 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 138,651 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.49 million for 17.97 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 79,900 shares to 90,900 valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) stake by 9,233 shares and now owns 19,200 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $44 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $32 target.