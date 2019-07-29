Beach Investment Management Has Increased Its Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Stake by $1.42 Million; Shelton Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 108,699 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years

More notable recent Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teekay LNG Partners: Last Chance To Buy Under $20? – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Calls – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bahrain LNG import terminal startup delayed to Q3, Teekay says – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend NYSE:TK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership reported 765 shares. First Fin Savings Bank holds 0.22% or 790 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com owns 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 721 shares. Wms Limited Com has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,611 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas owns 4,800 shares. Scholtz And Co Limited Liability Company owns 4,475 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Cortland Assoc Mo accumulated 0.36% or 1,242 shares. Tillar invested in 1,003 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability owns 10,225 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 470 shares. First Commercial Bank reported 9,003 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Md Sass Svcs owns 2,055 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,532 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8,178 shares to 341 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.