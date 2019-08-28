Beach Investment Management Has Increased By $418,600 Its Medtronic (MDT) Stake; First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Medtronic (MDT) stake by 62.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc acquired 4,600 shares as Medtronic (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 12,010 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 7,410 last quarter. Medtronic now has $144.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 3.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW

Among 4 analysts covering First Quantum Minerals Ltd (TSE:FM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. First Quantum Minerals Ltd has $17 highest and $11 lowest target. $14.63’s average target is 85.42% above currents $7.89 stock price. First Quantum Minerals Ltd had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15.5 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. See First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $15.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

More notable recent First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s (TSE:FM) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive First Quantum Minerals’s (TSE:FM) Share Price Down A Worrying 52%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “First Quantum signals potential restart of Ravensthorpe mine – MINING.com” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $5.41 billion. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The firm operates six mines, including the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper-zinc mine in Finland; the Ravensthorpe nickel-cobalt mine in Australia; and the Ã‡ayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 3.05 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.67% above currents $107.54 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $12000 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.