Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $459,330; Omers Administration Increased Oge Energy (OGE) Position

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 3,765 shares with $461,000 value, down from 7,530 last quarter. Pepsico now has $184.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Omers Administration Corp increased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 40.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 24,000 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 82,700 shares with $3.70M value, up from 58,700 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $8.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 849,637 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -3.23% below currents $131.76 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,200 shares to 20,340 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 44,780 shares and now owns 142,160 shares. Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Omers Administration Corp decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 185,879 shares to 9.90 million valued at $478.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 779,500 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy has $43.5000 highest and $37 lowest target. $39.83’s average target is -7.59% below currents $43.1 stock price. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs.