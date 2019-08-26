Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) as Market Valuation Rose; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $840,336 as Valuation Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 52,757 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 63,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 143,735 shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $248.48. About 402,158 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.24% or 22,416 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.67 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Agf stated it has 1,000 shares. 14,750 were reported by Glenview Fincl Bank Dept. 1,570 are owned by Tctc Hldg Limited Liability. Harvey Ltd Llc owns 1,308 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Patten Group holds 0.79% or 7,342 shares. Scholtz Co Lc holds 0.17% or 1,026 shares. Natl Insurance Communication Tx holds 0.09% or 7,091 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested in 0.02% or 800 shares. Creative Planning holds 33,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ally Fincl invested in 0.24% or 5,000 shares. Foster & Motley has 17,617 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 440,460 shares. 273,012 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares to 121,241 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 3,095 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 7,969 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 14,900 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited holds 109,251 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Comm reported 0% stake. Moreover, Parametric Associates has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 29,720 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,807 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 573 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 5,600 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 6,575 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership accumulated 176,100 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 17,277 shares.

