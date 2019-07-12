Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Coca Cola Co. (KO) Position as Share Price Declined; As Varonis Systems (VRNS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased Its Position by $1.84 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 365,004 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 31,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 578,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 609,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 9,204 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 earnings per share, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 45,944 shares to 323,375 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 145,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Company holds 27,876 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Mirador Cap Limited Partnership holds 7,390 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Atria Investments Ltd Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,368 shares. The New York-based Cadian Capital LP has invested 1.17% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Woodstock reported 4,886 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 49,380 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 11,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,173 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 62,781 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 118,134 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP).