Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Ameren (AEE) Stake; West Florida Natural Gas Co (MRVL) Sentiment Is 1.21

West Florida Natural Gas Co (MRVL) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 162 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 134 sold and decreased their stock positions in West Florida Natural Gas Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 647.93 million shares, up from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding West Florida Natural Gas Co in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 97 Increased: 114 New Position: 48.

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 45.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 16,420 shares with $1.21M value, down from 29,970 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 598,362 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 16/04/2018 – Missouri PSC: Ameren Missouri Files 2017 Renewable Energy Standard Compliance Report and 2018-2020 Renewable Energy Standard; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $184.20M for 25.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 158,933 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Smith Graham And Comm Invest Advsr LP has 0.39% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 48,370 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 25,500 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt has 1.40 million shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. 1,258 are owned by Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 15,276 shares. Loomis Sayles And Comm Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 96,469 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bessemer Llc reported 8,915 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.45% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1.20 million shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 64,875 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Starboard Value Lp holds 9.64% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for 19.83 million shares. Contour Asset Management Llc owns 5.03 million shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harber Asset Management Llc has 4.75% invested in the company for 838,871 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 3.98% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 5.03 million shares.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $17.44 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.

