Beach Investment Management Has Cut Position in Ameren (AEE) by $989,150; Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int (EQC) Stock Price Rose While Assetmark Lifted Stake

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int (EQC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 209,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, up from 197,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 311,530 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 2.16M shares traded or 85.34% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blombrg Brc Tips (IPE) by 33,677 shares to 377,842 shares, valued at $21.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr Rep Pfd (NYSE:ITUB) by 54,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,124 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Utser1 S&Pdcrp (MDY).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares to 121,241 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).