Beach Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) by $912,340 as Share Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Boosted Holding

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 115.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 68,439 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 31,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 1.49 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Americas has invested 0.2% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Renaissance Techs Limited Com reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 30,811 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Tru Comm has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 25,478 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc stated it has 13,697 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 668,046 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 5.40 million shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Lc accumulated 100 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.52% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2.32M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.89M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa owns 51,155 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 80,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc reported 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Companies Taking Big Steps To Reduce Virgin Plastic Waste – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $61.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,820 shares to 4,150 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79 million for 6.57 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates reported 136,303 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,267 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Wilshire Management reported 2,590 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Accuvest Glob accumulated 0.23% or 3,224 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 93,247 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guyasuta has 2.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 158,519 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 367,461 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 29,896 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dana Investment Advsr reported 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kings Point has invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intersect Lc reported 32,131 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Penobscot Company Inc reported 30,138 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.