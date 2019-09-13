Beach Investment Management Has Cut Its Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Position by $912,340 as Market Value Declined; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Market Value Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 283,601 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85M, down from 291,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 1.34M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 509,311 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.80M for 6.59 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $61.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prod Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 26,730 shares to 121,680 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,878 shares to 59,035 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.