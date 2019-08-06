Beach Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Fiduciary Management Trimmed Holding by $1.60 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 145,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 15.51M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.91 million, down from 15.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 9.05M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $95,600. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 3,386 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 14,688 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.58 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 70,871 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 44,000 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 15.51 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Korea Invest accumulated 494,500 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company reported 2,753 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 185,006 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Intact Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 16,802 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 371,864 shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $339.13M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $284.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 20.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares to 20,340 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).