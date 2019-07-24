Beach Investment Management Has Cut By $989,150 Its Ameren (AEE) Position; NCC GROUP PLC MANCHESTER ORDINARY SHARES (NCCGF) Sellers Increased By 12.66% Their Shorts

NCC GROUP PLC MANCHESTER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) had an increase of 12.66% in short interest. NCCGF’s SI was 34,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.66% from 30,800 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 29 days are for NCC GROUP PLC MANCHESTER ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s short sellers to cover NCCGF’s short positions. It closed at $2.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 45.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 16,420 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 29,970 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.17. About 391,436 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c

NCC Group plc provides information assurance solutions to organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $592.84 million. It operates through three divisions: Group Escrow, Assurance, and Domain Services. It has a 66.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, registry data escrow, and software verification; and security consulting services, such as technical security consulting, information risk management and governance, cyber defense operations, information security software, managed and hosted services, and technology solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $77 target in Monday, February 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AEE in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.