Beach Investment Management Has Cut Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Its Newell Rubbermaid Com (NWL) Stake

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 2,540 shares with $634,000 value, down from 5,090 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $65.52B valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $242.92. About 400,591 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL) stake by 97.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management sold 224,575 shares as Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 5,811 shares with $89,000 value, down from 230,386 last quarter. Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com now has $5.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 2.48 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 19.91 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc. Cl A stake by 1,320 shares to 2,010 valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 780 shares and now owns 1,240 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 11,624 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Addenda invested in 7,252 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). South State Corporation holds 0.34% or 13,333 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 24,685 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 8,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Inc has 2,742 shares. Atria Invests Llc holds 0.16% or 19,377 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Caledonia Investments Public Limited has invested 11.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The California-based Aspiriant Limited has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated holds 0.15% or 9,305 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 1,686 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 1,703 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company holds 66,194 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.36% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 1,590 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 21,200 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 17,318 shares. Mhr Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 850,000 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Llc holds 970,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 30,429 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested in 0% or 213 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 68,520 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 172,484 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 40,673 were reported by Headinvest Lc.

Kings Point Capital Management increased Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) stake by 9,759 shares to 75,441 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 113,502 shares and now owns 123,309 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Newell Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Fight the Fed or Fight the President? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NWL in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.