Beach Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; Honeywell International Maintains Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI)

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 14,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 86,942 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 72,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 554,055 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

