Beach Investment Management Decreased Position in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by $674,360; Quantitative Investment Management Maintains Stake in Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL)

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 184.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 36,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 56,824 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 955,847 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,200 shares to 20,340 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

