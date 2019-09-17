Beach Investment Management Decreased By $387,520 Its Delta Airlines (DAL) Stake; Image Systems (ISNS)’s Sentiment Is 3

Image Systems Corporation (ISNS) investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q2 2019. It’s up 2.25, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 3 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 1 reduced and sold their equity positions in Image Systems Corporation. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 750,621 shares, up from 746,136 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Image Systems Corporation in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Delta Airlines (DAL) stake by 33.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 6,920 shares as Delta Airlines (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 13,830 shares with $785,000 value, down from 20,750 last quarter. Delta Airlines now has $38.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 7.35M shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.53 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.71’s average target is 19.71% above currents $59.07 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 82,583 are owned by Boston Advsr Limited Liability. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP stated it has 1.64% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). South Texas Money Management holds 1.82% or 751,247 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 16,987 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Incorporated Fl holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.20M shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.24% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Private Advisor Group Inc Llc invested in 0.02% or 23,849 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 10,347 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nippon Life Americas invested in 40,940 shares. Moreover, Btc Cap Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 29,900 shares. 316,205 are owned by Aperio Gp Limited Company. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.43% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs stated it has 274,579 shares. Somerset Tru Co reported 1% stake.

The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 20,011 shares traded or 432.63% up from the average. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 19.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.05% the S&P500.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.16 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 208,434 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

