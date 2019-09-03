Beach Investment Management Decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Bluebird Bio (BLUE)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 139 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 82 cut down and sold their holdings in Bluebird Bio Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 60.27 million shares, up from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bluebird Bio Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 65 Increased: 85 New Position: 54.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $99.67. About 264,732 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34 million for 18.60 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 10.27% above currents $246.21 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, June 21.