Beach Investment Management Decreased Ameren (AEE) Stake by $989,150 as Market Valuation Rose; Dermira (DERM) Market Valuation Rose While Dafna Capital Management Upped Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company's stock rose 42.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 552,110 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company's stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Dermira Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire" on March 22, 2019

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha" on February 16, 2019

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.85M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.

