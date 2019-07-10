Beach Investment Management Decreased Ameren (AEE) Position By $989,150; Private Capital Management Cut Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Holding By $2.23 Million

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Spartannash Co. (SPTN) stake by 11.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 148,772 shares as Spartannash Co. (SPTN)’s stock declined 28.40%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 1.19 million shares with $18.87M value, down from 1.34 million last quarter. Spartannash Co. now has $414.54 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 231,658 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 45.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Beach Investment Management Llc holds 16,420 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 29,970 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 692,663 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT

Private Capital Management Llc increased Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stake by 157,625 shares to 713,265 valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) stake by 148,635 shares and now owns 151,435 shares. Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,200 are owned by Strs Ohio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 109,002 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated invested in 1,096 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.14% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). 292,540 were accumulated by Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 532,006 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp owns 58,145 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Assetmark holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 159,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn reported 3,190 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 258,425 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 13,600 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) or 202,735 shares.

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $13.31 million for 7.78 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SpartanNash Co had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of SPTN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating. The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 63% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SpartanNash Company (SPTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pivotal Research warns on SpartanNash – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability owns 8,150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 47,596 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Interactive, a Illinois-based fund reported 444 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.01% or 490,203 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.08% or 575,142 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.02 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,859 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 29,809 shares in its portfolio. 3,340 are held by Cutter Brokerage. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.1% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 1,781 were reported by Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 20,433 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 52,964 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial invested in 0.02% or 8,256 shares.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Mark Twain Transmission Project achieves major milestone – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The stock of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $69 target in Tuesday, February 12 report.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AEE’s profit will be $203.84 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.41% EPS growth.