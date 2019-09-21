Beach Investment Management Cut Its Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) Stake by $912,340; Rock Point Advisors Cut Its Holding in Sunpower (SPWR) by $3.13 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $582,000, down from 12,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 312,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 419,420 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 732,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 2.19 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/03/2018 – SunPower Completes 10-Megawatt Solar Farm for Oklahoma Utility; 20/03/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER EXCEEDED 1Q REV, GROSS MARGIN & ADJUSTED EBITDA VIEWS; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 04/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP LTD – SECURED RMB80 MLN ENVIRONMENTAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CONTRACTS FROM XINJIANG XINTE; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER – TO ACQUIRE HILLSBORO, OREGON-BASED SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO REPORTS DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 27/03/2018 – Green Street Power Partners Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Top Producer of the Year” Award; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.20

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $61.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prod Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 26,730 shares to 121,680 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $911.49 million for 6.39 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Analysts await SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 78.79% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by SunPower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares to 293,830 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 191,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink (NYSE:CTL).