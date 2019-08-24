Beach Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $459,330 as Shares Rose; As Polaris Inds (PII) Shares Declined, Proshare Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $1.80 Million

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 21,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 126,789 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 105,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 690,183 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Northstar Advsr Lc reported 68,522 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Company owns 2.75% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 51,746 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Howe & Rusling invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 153,502 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 15,047 shares. Horan Management stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Columbia Asset owns 1,325 shares. Csu Producer Res has 0.07% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 76,465 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company holds 13,710 shares. Lvw Llc stated it has 6,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) reported 28 shares stake.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,412 shares to 673,344 shares, valued at $127.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,254 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SAIC, Polaris to Team on Army Infantry Squad Vehicle – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Polaris Slingshot Partners with the Florida Gators Offering Fans a Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Experience the â€œUltimate Joyrideâ€ During the Gator Walk – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Inc (PII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf has 111,259 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 86,529 were reported by Ent Finance. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 437,262 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 13,798 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Covington Invest has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Truepoint stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 7.19 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Edmp invested 1.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 57,141 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Co owns 464,587 shares. General American Investors invested in 1.95% or 160,000 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Optimum Investment holds 0.33% or 8,163 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,468 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.