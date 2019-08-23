Beach Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP); Patrick Inds (PATK) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Upped Its Position by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 119,247 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 150,596 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares to 553,739 shares, valued at $68.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,102 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Voya Mngmt Llc stated it has 17,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 14,248 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 17,417 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,776 shares. Camarda Limited Liability holds 0% or 48 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 952,452 are held by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Legal General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% or 57,959 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 908 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,456 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 12,326 shares. Nbw Cap Llc accumulated 79,950 shares or 0.99% of the stock.