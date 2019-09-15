Beach Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Enterprise Prod Partners (EPD); Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Raised Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 262.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 275,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The institutional investor held 380,494 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 105,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 845,161 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prod Partners (EPD) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 26,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 121,680 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 94,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prod Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.36 million shares traded or 51.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 10,800 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.09% stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Brown Advisory stated it has 138,824 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 9,979 shares in its portfolio. Summit Wealth Advsr Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 7,196 shares. Df Dent &, a Maryland-based fund reported 42,911 shares. 216,224 were accumulated by Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 35,255 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.5% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 265,444 shares. Oakworth Cap accumulated 3,890 shares. Rr Limited Liability holds 2.74 million shares or 9.3% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 2.00M shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,710 activity.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,742 shares to 1,769 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 52,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,386 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 183,419 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Dafna Cap Llc invested in 410,888 shares. 16,165 are held by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company. Fmr Limited has 2.89 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability reported 16,655 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 139,900 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc invested in 20,000 shares. 82,400 were reported by Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Franklin Street Nc holds 14,000 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Birchview Cap Lp has invested 0.05% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).