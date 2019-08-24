Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding in Coca Cola Co. (KO) as Stock Rose; Tensile Capital Management Decreased Ptc (PTC) Position as Stock Price Declined

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 675,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.24 million, down from 817,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,100 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 13,356 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 28,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 7,658 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested in 4,295 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2,575 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 21,785 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.03% or 18,809 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 410,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.02% or 189,657 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 49,014 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd holds 0.43% or 11,565 shares. Hanseatic Management Services holds 1.04% or 10,865 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 110,241 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 2,464 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $22.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.