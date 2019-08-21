Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed By $6.23 Million Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; Shorts at EVIO (EVIO) Raised By 6150%

EVIO INC (OTCMKTS:EVIO) had an increase of 6150% in short interest. EVIO’s SI was 12,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6150% from 200 shares previously. The stock increased 9.00% or $0.054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.654. About 43,930 shares traded. EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 35,973 shares with $8.98 million value, down from 60,973 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $67.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

EVIO, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, management, and analytical testing services to the legalized cannabis industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.14 million. The firm offers industry research, business and market intelligence, market forecasts, and operational insights; and advisory and consulting services, including license application support, regulatory compliance, and operating services for current and prospect licensed cannabis businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It also publishes industry information through online media, research reports, and publications; and operates CANNAiQ.com, a business to business information portal, as well as MarijuanaMath.com, a general interest informational Website.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 8.91% above currents $249.28 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. Argus Research maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 8,415 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp reported 473 shares. Private Na accumulated 6,067 shares. Central National Bank Tru has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beese Fulmer owns 34,040 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 17,408 shares. 24,792 were accumulated by Bath Savings Trust. Mairs And Power accumulated 3,165 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 173,719 shares in its portfolio. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has invested 1.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Co has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 25,151 shares. Amer Assets Mgmt reported 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 253,030 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board.