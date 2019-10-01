Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $747,936 as Stock Price Rose; Congress Asset Management Company Has Decreased Copart (CPRT) Holding by $14.11 Million

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (CPRT) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 190,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.56M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Copart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 761,339 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 33,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 35,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $250.23. About 399,126 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.53M for 18.90 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton Dickinson: Can This Stock Double Again? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.56% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 23,282 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 66,087 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,706 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kdi Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 34,116 shares. Saturna Capital Corp holds 1,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 7,140 shares. Holderness owns 1,421 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lord Abbett Communications Ltd has 78,400 shares. Inv House Limited Company owns 3,333 shares. Benedict Financial reported 1.99% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,481 were reported by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Amoco Adr (NYSE:BP) by 44,705 shares to 186,005 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 45,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 45,857 shares to 54,128 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Copart Announces Promotion of Jeff Liaw to President – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Copart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Financial has 163 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 4 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs reported 8,410 shares. Huntington Bank holds 2,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Grp Ltd has invested 0.18% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 9,967 shares. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 722,000 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,882 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt has invested 4.35% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Com Comml Bank owns 2,713 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.24% or 52,000 shares. Numerixs Investment invested in 0.04% or 1,900 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 65,262 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 1.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).