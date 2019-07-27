Beach Investment Counsel Stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Increased by $7.99 Million as Stock Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) as Stock Value Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 570,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 665,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 108,699 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 36,564 shares to 89,821 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46M for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 292,600 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 145,100 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 265,501 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 431,380 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cipher Lp has 0.11% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 50,701 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology stated it has 50,388 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 224,371 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 10,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors owns 8,385 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 32,300 shares. Invest Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.3% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint.