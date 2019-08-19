Beach Investment Counsel Raised Its Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Position; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $675,108 as Valuation Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.41M, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 184,312 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 167,819 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88 million, up from 164,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 15.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc. by 4,405 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 139,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,661 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp accumulated 8.00M shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 26,676 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 3,547 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt stated it has 11,498 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,564 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 869,553 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Limited Liability has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Citigroup Inc owns 3,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Atria Investments Lc has 6,675 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Cohen & Steers accumulated 119,095 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Company has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 633,890 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14.01M shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 304,455 shares for 7.02% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 3,004 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset stated it has 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 12.24M shares or 7.38% of its portfolio. Elkhorn Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Financial Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspen Inv reported 6,690 shares stake. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Mgmt Professionals Inc has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 562,812 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,148 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 180,395 shares to 213,955 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,949 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).