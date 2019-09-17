Beach Investment Counsel Position in Bp Amoco Adr (BP) Increased as Share Price Declined; Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined While Black Creek Investment Management Increased Stake

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 437,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.35 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.66M, up from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 2.11 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Bp Amoco Adr (BP) by 31.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 44,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 186,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76M, up from 141,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bp Amoco Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 13.77M shares traded or 94.35% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 05/03/2018 – BP SEES AT LEAST 30% SAVINGS VS TODAY FROM NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 29/04/2018 – WorleyParsons Says JV Wins Five-Year BP Contract on Khazzan Facility; 13/04/2018 – Italy’s Eni defies sceptics, may up stake in nuclear fusion project; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – INFORMED STAFF OF PLANNED ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES IN UPSTREAM BUSINESS REGIONS WORLDWIDE; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP’s departure signifies Alaska’s decline as oil player – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP, Glencore stuck with tainted Russian crude – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BP subsidiary BPX Energy plans renovation in Energy Corridor office building – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 86,410 shares to 135,340 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 3,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,782 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 54,500 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $124.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 831,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.42M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why BorgWarner Stock Crashed in August – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Capital Fincl Advisers Llc accumulated 0.01% or 47,057 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 4,357 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The New York-based Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 310,600 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 23,530 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has 203,908 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.03% stake. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.17% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 2,208 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Co. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bessemer reported 0% stake.