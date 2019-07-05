Beach Investment Counsel Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Raised by $2.23 Million as Share Price Rose; Franklin Street Advisors Holds Holding in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,321 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, up from 92,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $204.32. About 8.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 11,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,945 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 99,290 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,525 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,423 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,001 shares to 77,546 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,178 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

