Beach Investment Counsel Position in Ameren (AEE) Cut by $1.16 Million as Stock Rose; Dragoneer Investment Group Maintains Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.53. About 8.03 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 151,690 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39M, down from 167,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 468,854 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $356.41M for 13.60 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 55,336 shares to 175,191 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 28,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt Company has 70,565 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,020 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Management Ltd Company reported 4,072 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 50 shares. Koshinski Asset Management invested 0.68% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 52,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 6,835 shares. First City Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 2,848 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hexavest Inc holds 0.47% or 476,403 shares. Panagora Asset reported 66,641 shares stake. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct invested in 0.65% or 9,500 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company holds 123,073 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Fifth Third Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 1,846 shares.

