Beach Investment Counsel Lowered Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding; Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Has 0.83 Sentiment

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc (LEO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 19 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 23 reduced and sold stock positions in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.45 million shares, down from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dreyfus Strategic Municipals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 35,973 shares with $8.98 million value, down from 60,973 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 3.4% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. for 1.38 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 402,731 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.17% invested in the company for 48,022 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Provise Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 128,411 shares.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The company has market cap of $534.26 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 20.33 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 113,654 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.92% above currents $253.92 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $886.43M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

