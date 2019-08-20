Beach Investment Counsel Lifted Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Position By $7.99 Million; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Sellers Increased By 26.37% Their Shorts

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) stake by 85.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beach Investment Counsel Inc acquired 570,588 shares as Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)’s stock declined 2.03%. The Beach Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.24 million shares with $18.50 million value, up from 665,959 last quarter. Teekay Lng Partners now has $1.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 180,479 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) had an increase of 26.37% in short interest. BCRX’s SI was 12.58M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.37% from 9.95 million shares previously. With 2.28M avg volume, 6 days are for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s short sellers to cover BCRX’s short positions. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 1.38 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity. 3,000 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares with value of $10,710 were bought by ASELAGE STEVE.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $295.97 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $13.75’s average target is 413.06% above currents $2.68 stock price. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 2 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by JMP Securities. The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 170,957 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 54,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 1.36M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 234,898 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 168,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 59,358 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has 105,040 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 129,306 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Swiss Bancshares accumulated 139,900 shares. Great Point Limited Liability Corp reported 4.8% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 16,200 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Liability. California Public Employees Retirement reported 112,521 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 250,182 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased Linde Plc stake by 3,525 shares to 2,700 valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 18,880 shares and now owns 9,560 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

