Beach Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Carnival (CCL); As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $2.99 Million Its Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13M, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $229.06. About 3.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 376.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 69,595 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 14,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 2.72 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc. by 4,405 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,423 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 145,875 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).