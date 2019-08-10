Beach Investment Counsel Increases Position in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP); Charter Communication (CHTR) Shareholder Selkirk Management Cut Its Holding by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.41M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 80,374 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $379.57. About 1.07M shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 18/05/2018 – Eutelsat Communications: Satellite industry to Enter Operational Phase of Crisis Connectivity Charter for Support of Global; 16/05/2018 – SIEM OFFSHORE INC SIOFF.OL – AGREES WITH NORSKE SHELL TO EXTEND CURRENT CHARTER CONTRACT FOR DUEL-FUEL PSV SIEM PRIDE UNTIL 14 NOVEMBER 2025; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Issues Orders to Show Cause to Penalize Charter Communications and Potentially Terminate NYC Franchise Agreements -; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: De Blasio, City Council appear at odds over City Charter reforms; 22/05/2018 – REG-Anauthorization to register an amendment to the Charter of the Bank has been received; 28/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Charter School Finance Training, August 7 On-Site

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Charter Communications, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CHTR) 4.4% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XLC, CHTR, ATVI, EA – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast’s racial-bias appeal to get Supreme Court review – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charter Communications Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $378.99 million for 55.17 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 5.78% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 27,200 shares. Cibc World invested 0.3% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners: Faster Growth Despite Lower Yields – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.