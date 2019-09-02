Beach Investment Counsel Increased Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $310,050; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Value Rose, Weybosset Research & Management Has Cut Stake by $956,400

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 62,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64M, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lourd Capital Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,997 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 65,416 shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 17.56M shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 57,304 shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 62,903 were reported by Patten Group. Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 163,835 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.32% or 18,928 shares. North Star Invest Management invested in 0.25% or 39,007 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Co reported 2.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roundview Capital Limited Co invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,385 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi owns 485,964 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 78,980 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For USLB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,525 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 36,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,682 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 107,713 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,900 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 120,084 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 340,279 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 50,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 7.23M shares. 142 are owned by City. Axa stated it has 112,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4,765 were reported by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability. Stephens Ar holds 15,270 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 12,058 shares. 281,900 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cleararc Cap Inc owns 4,893 shares.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Copart (CPRT) Up 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Copart, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Copart Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.